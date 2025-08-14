  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Conor McGregor's latest sparring footage draws brutal criticism from Jake Paul, Ali Abdelaziz, and others: "This is some fake a** sparring"

Conor McGregor's latest sparring footage draws brutal criticism from Jake Paul, Ali Abdelaziz, and others: "This is some fake a** sparring"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 14, 2025 03:26 GMT
Fans react to Conor McGregor
Fans react to Conor McGregor's sparring clip. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Conor McGregor's training clip has caught the attention of Jake Paul, Ali Abdelaziz, and many others in the combat sports community. The MMA superstar, who hopes to return to the octagon next year, received criticism from the majority of them.

Ad

Media outlet Happy Punch recently took to X to share an 11-second video of McGregor sparring with an individual.

Check out the post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Many, including Paul, quickly rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. The YouTuber-turned-boxer slammed the Irishman, writing:

''This is why boxers obliterate these dumba*s MMA fighters is because this is some fake a*s sparring with some random who is a victim and not good enough to be in there''

Abdelaziz mocked McGregor, writing:

''Easy to look good sparing with the Uber driver''
Ad

Others also made fun of the former UFC double champion, writing:

''Khabib rebuilt the entire republic of Dagestan with his money and gave his people hope and a reason to dream of a better future. This guy made a brand of mid overpriced whiskey and snorted powder. Loved watching him fight when he was fighter. Not a fan of the clown show.''
Ad
''Conor is not an elite fighter! Even when he had elite power and elite movement he was a gasser. Now hes x stones too heavy. Extremely slow, and can't take the shots! Can't kick. This is a terrible idea.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

McGregor, who still has two fights left in his UFC contract, stated last month that he re-entered the drug testing pool after expressing his wish to compete at UFC White House. Notably, Donald Trump plans to host a UFC event on the White House grounds next year to celebrate America's 250th anniversary on July 4.

Ad

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor's potential UFC return

Conor McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy matchup at UFC 264 in 2021. Last year, he was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, however, a toe injury while training derailed his return.

McGregor now wants to fight at UFC White House and has begun training for it. In a recent interview with Pardon My Take, UFC CEO Dana White discussed 'The Notorious's' comeback:

''I mean, if you see, he’s been posting videos of himself training, he’s back in the pool now, he wants the White House fight. Listen, if he starts getting in shape and starts training and stays the course, that’s the fight he wants, he keeps telling me he wants that fight so we’ll see how it plays out over the next few months.'' [2:22:56]
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications