"That’s where I’m headed next" - Conor McGregor teases Oval Office comeback as UFC White House talk heats up

Conor McGregor recently stated that he is planning to visit the Oval Office, the workspace of the U.S. President. This statement comes after his comments expressing interest in a comeback fight on the potential UFC White House card.

A few days ago, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his plans to host a UFC event on the White House lawn. This announcement garnered widespread attention, and McGregor showed enthusiasm, expressing his desire to fight on that card. Additionally, the Irishman indicated his interest in facing Michael Chandler there.

During a recent BKFC press conference, McGregor teased that he is heading to the Oval Office again, saying:

"It’s looking like I’m headed to the Oval Office again. That’s where I’m headed next."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

McGregor hasn't entered the octagon since his match against Dustin Poirier in 2021. Although 'The Notorious' was scheduled to return last year at UFC 303, he had to withdraw just a week before the fight due to a toe injury.

Dana White previews potential UFC White House event; teases possibility of Conor McGregor's return

As Donald Trump announced his plans, Dana White quickly expressed support for the possibility of hosting a UFC event at the White House. During a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, White previewed the potential event, saying:

"While we’re filming, one side of the backdrop will be the White House and the other will be the Washington Monument... Literally, everybody wants to fight on this card. Everybody. Here’s the thing: we’re still a year away, and the UFC landscape will change over the next year, so we’ll see where we’re at. But we will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time."

He further added that Jon Jones and Conor McGregor could potentially feature on the UFC White Card:

"He [Jones] jumped back in the pool [officially]. Literally everybody wants to fight on this card, [which] makes it a lot more fun... My dream main event right now would be Aspinall vs. Jones.... [Can McGregor fight on the same card?] Could be."

Check out Dana White's comments below (via @HappyPunch on X):

