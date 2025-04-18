Conor McGregor's life changing gift brings joy to Irish couple amid cancer battle

Conor McGregor has donated a large sum of money to fund the wedding of Dean Murphy, who is battling brain cancer.

Ad

McGregor has not stepped inside the octagon since July 2021, when he broke his leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Since then, the Irishman has occupied himself with various ventures outside the octagon and has even expressed interest in entering politics.

As reported by the Irish Mirror, Murphy is a father of one and works as a van driver. He was unfortunately diagnosed with stage-four brain cancer back in 2023 and has since undergone two surgeries for the same.

Ad

Trending

The couple's family has launched a $40,000 fundraiser to help fund their marriage ceremony and medical bills. McGregor took notice of this and has reportedly donated a generous sum of $10,000.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Notorious' confirmed this news by sharing an Instagram story about the same.

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

Conor McGregor's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Paddy Pimblett upset over Conor McGregor backing Michael Chandler against him

Conor McGregor placed a bet which favored Michael Chandler to finish Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, and the Scouser was not happy when he learnt this information.

Ad

McGregor shared a post on X, where he displayed a screenshot of his placed bet. The Irishman bet a staggering $500,000 on Chandler to win via KO/TKO, with a potential payout of $2.5 million. The post was captioned:

"The Notorious is back with @duelbits, baby! I'm calling it, Chandler by brutal KO!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

McGregor's actions did not appear to sit well with the Liverpudlian, who addressed the situation during his post-fight interview. He said:

"Anyone can get it, even McGregor. Putting money on Chandler to win, the Irish-Scouse connection, he's meant to back me and he never. So, if he wants it, he'll get 'muftied' as well."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments on Conor McGregor below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.