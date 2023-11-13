Conor McGregor's manager passes a verdict on potential boxing match with Jake Paul

Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul isn't exactly likely, but never say never.

'The Problem Child' recently booked his return to the boxing ring for next month against Andre August. The bout will be Paul's first since a decision win over Nate Diaz in August, the first ten-rounder of the YouTuber's career.

Following the bout, the YouTuber again called out some of the biggest names in combat sports. Those names are Canelo Alvarez, longtime rival KSI, as well as Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' is currently expected to face Michael Chandler in his UFC return in 2024.

While the Irishman has shown no interest in facing Jake Paul in the future, his manager won't rule it out. Conor McGregor's longtime manager, Audie Attar, was asked about the potential boxing match in a recent interview with Fox.

There, the manager admitted that when it comes to the former UFC champion, anything is possible. Speaking to Fox, Attar stated:

"I think anything’s always possible. You never say never. It’s all about how things line up. I think the challenge with combat sports is looking that far ahead. You never say never. Getting back into the octagon is step one, going in and handling business there. Then, not looking past that, but then, obviously, when you get past that, look at your options and see what’s next."

Could Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul happen in 2024?

Unfortunately (or fortunately to some), Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul won't be happening for a long, long time.

The Irishman's manager is correct in his assessment that there's still a lot to deal with between now and a potential fight between the two. As of now, both men have their respective next opponents.

For his part, Jake Paul's next fight is expected to be a clash with Andre August next month. The short-notice bout will be broadcast on DAZN as the 10-1-1 pro boxer looks to upset 'The Problem Child'.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor's next fight is expected to be a battle with Michael Chandler next year. While there's no date announced for the bout, 'The Notorious' has stated that he hopes to return at UFC 300 in April.

With both men booked up, one has to figure that this boxing match is off the table momentarily. Also, McGregor would obviously have to get Dana White's permission to box the YouTuber, and he's infamously not a fan of Paul.

