Conor McGregor's possible comeback called 'pointless' by Bellator champion in a four-word mockery aimed at 'The Notorious'

Former two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor recently reacted to a video of UFC light-heavyweight champ Alex 'Poatan' Pereira sparring hard with a boxer in South Korea. The now-deleted X video saw the heavy-handed champion throwing hard leather on a similarly-sized boxer from Korea, without much concern for his safety.

Very little is known about the origin of why the Brazilian slugger chose violence in a country he's visiting - whether he was provoked by his sparring partner or the two agreed to throw heat.

Conor McGregor reposted the video with just one word, saying:

"Pointless".

Replying to McGregor's quote is Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen, whom he's been having an online beef with. Eblen's reply has to sting just a little bit:

"Just like your comeback"

Check out the screenshot of the interaction between the two below:

Johnny Eblen's reply. [Image courtesy: @JohnnyEblen on X]

Conor McGregor hasn't seen the inside of a cage since his loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. A mega-comeback fight against Michael Chandler was booked for UFC 303 this year but was scrapped due to the Irishman getting injured in training. Eblen's post on X echoed the frustration and cynicism of fans on whether or not McGregor's return will ever happen.

Dana White provides crucial information on Conor McGregor's return

Speaking of the return of 'The Notorious', UFC CEO Dana White provided some significant updates on when his biggest cash cow will return - and possibly who will be across the octagon from him.

As mentioned, Conor McGregor was booked to face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 back in June but had to pull out. Chandler moved on to rematch (and lose to) Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last weekend.

In an interview with radio show host Jim Rome, White revealed McGregor's return date and if the Chandler fight can still happen, saying:

"Yeah, that's a fun fight [McGregor-Chandler]. I think Conor [McGregor] and [Michael] Chandler both like that fight. When Conor comes back, which I see being, you know, some time in the later part of next year, we'll see where everybody's at, what's going on, and we'll figure out who faces Conor. But there's no denying - that's why everybody was so excited about it - Chandler and Conor McGregor is a fun fight."

Check out Dana White's comments here (1:21:00):

