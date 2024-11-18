Conor McGregor shares one-word reaction to boxer going hard against Alex Pereira at a South Korean gym

Conor McGregor recently reacted to a viral video of UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira sparring hard with a boxer in a South Korean gym. In the video, the intensity seemed to be first instigated by the Korean boxer, who appeared intent on hitting Pereira as hard as he was willing to get hit.

Watching 'Poatan' throwing leather, was quite impressive as the boxer took everything to the chin. Conor McGregor, however, responded to the video on X with a caption that echoed contrasting sentiments:

"Pointless"

However, we agree with 'The Notorious' here. There's no point in showing off and going hard against a world champion. It doesn't prove anything other than possibly hurting someone. We're not sure if the Korean boxer is a world champion himself but to risk his safety and his sparring partner's - even if it's Pereira - just for clout is quite pointless.

UFC president Dana White provides update on Conor McGregor's return

What's not pointless is Conor McGregor's much-awaited return to the octagon. For over three years now, fans have been salivating at the sight of the fighting Irishman lacing up the 4oz gloves again.

UFC CEO Dana White provided major updates on when we'll see 'The Notorious' in action again. In an interview with veteran sports radio host Jim Rome, White discussed the possibility of McGregor still facing Michael Chandler, the opponent he was supposed to face in the canceled main event of UFC 303 this year.

White said:

"Yeah, that's a fun fight [McGregor-Chandler]. I think Conor [McGregor] and [Michael] Chandler both like that fight. When Conor comes back, which I see being, you know, some time in the later part of next year, we'll see where everybody's at, what's going on, and we'll figure out who faces Conor. But there's no denying - that's why everybody was so excited about it - Chandler and Conor McGregor is a fun fight."

It could be two weeks, one week, or even a day's notice, 'Iron' will not let his biggest payday slip from his fingers again. The only question is if McGregor would still be interested in facing the lightweight powerhouse late next year.

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:21:00):

