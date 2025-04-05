Conor McGregor's security leaves fan bloodied after he allegedly tried attacking the Irishman, fans react to footage: "W security"

Conor McGregor was rushed by a fan during the recently concluded BKFC 71 event, only to be swiftly neutralized by his security guard. The scuffle, captured in a short video, shows the alleged attacker bloodied and restrained after the failed encounter.

Ad

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The viral video drew reactions ranging from support for McGregor’s team to questions about event security protocols. Several fans took to X and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Attacking a dude who breaks faces for a living while he’s surrounded by security. Looooool."

"Bro needs to pay that security a bonus."

"Should've just asked for an autograph instead of swinging."

"W security."

Ad

"Trying to fight a former MMA champion WHO IS WITH HIS SECURITY is maybe the dumbest move in human history."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Netizens react to Conor McGregor's security attacking a fan. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

The scene unfolded during a blockbuster card at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, where former world champion Austin Trout edged Carlos Trinidad-Snake in a rare six-round split decision to retain his BKFC welterweight title. In the co-main event, Britain Hart secured her fourth defense of the BKFC strawweight crown with a unanimous decision win over Tai Emery.

Ad

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Conor McGregor's plans to run for Irish presidency

Conor McGregor’s latest venture into politics isn’t sitting well with everyone, including former UFC fighter Daniel Cormier. The former two-division UFC champion called McGregor’s presidential ambitions “ridiculous."

Critics argue McGregor is allegedly chasing fame more than change in his nation. And with little political backing from Irish officials, his campaign faces serious hurdles.

Ad

Weighing in on McGregor's political ambitions during a recent episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Cormier said:

“The Conor McGregor [who] went eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather, that Conor McGregor was in a rush for greatness. And it's gone, it's over! He wants to be a politician. I think people in Ireland don’t even like, him Chael. Everyone I speak to, they can’t stand this dude. I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics...

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.