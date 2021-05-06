Conor McGregor's sparring partner reveals the Khabib Nurmagomdeov call-out that got removed from Twitter

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had one of modern-day MMA's biggest narratives. The back and forth between not only both men but also the two camps created multiple highlights.

Whilst the two men faced off in the Octagon at UFC 229, their issues were clearly not left in the cage. A mass brawl ensued after the fight, with Khabib Nurmgaomedov launching himself out of the cage at Conor McGregor's cornermen.

Nurmagomedov's own cornermen also entered the cage and assaulted Conor McGregor despite the Irishman losing the fight.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov's rivalry continued on social media, with both men taking jabs at one another. However, comments made by Nurmagomedov following McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier seemed to really hit home.

Nurmagomedov blamed Conor McGregor's loss on the fact that the Irishman had focused more on his boxing in the buildup to the fight. He joined up with Crumlin Boxing Gym, his childhood gym, to improve his preparation for the fight.

Nurmagomedov pointed out that mixed martial artists cannot prepare for a fight the same way a boxer can and blame Conor McGregor's new sparring partners for his loss. One of these sparring partners was upcoming boxing prospect Willo Hayden, who took offense to Nurmagomedov's comments.

Conor McGregor's teammate called out Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Willo Hayden, the youngest member of Conor McGregor's fight team spoke out about Nurmagomedov's comments. He also revealed that he had offered to privately spar with the former lightweight champion.

"I called him out after Conor's fight. He put out a tweet saying he was blaming Conor's loss on Conor changing sparring partners and then sparring little kids. So I was the youngest person on the team so I took that personally," said Willo Hayden.

"So I gone to Twitter then, straight away, and I was just putting it out that, like, I'm ready to go wherever he is. So if he wants to arrange a spar, I'll meet him anywhere in the world," explained Willo Hayden.

Hayden's interviewer asked if Nurmagomedov responded to the callout. Hayden revealed the following:

"No, he hasn't. My tweet actually got taken down for inciting violence."

Whilst it is very unlikely that the now-retired Nurmagomedov would ever respond to Hayden's call-out, his cousins, Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov, are active fighters and could be open to sparring.

Hayden also revealed that should the much-anticipated McGregor vs Pacquiao boxing ever be booked, he will likely feature on the undercard.

🥊 Sparring with McGregor at 17

🇮🇪 Preparing him to face Pacquiao and Poirier

🦅 Calling out Khabib



Willo Hayden is one of the brightest prospects in Irish boxing and comes recommended by @TheNotoriousMMA! pic.twitter.com/6Qir0OQ9fM — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 5, 2021