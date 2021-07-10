Conor McGregor's striking coach reveals when the Irishman switched back to his old persona

Conor McGregor's striking coach Owen Roddy recently revealed when 'The Notorious' persona of the Irishman made a comeback. Speaking to BT Sport, McGregor's longtime coach spoke about multiple facets pertaining to the upcoming fight. One question which is on everyone's mind is how long after his loss at UFC 257 did Conor McGregor bring his old persona back. Owen Roddy replied by saying:

"Immediately after the fight, yeah. So it wasn't long, we got back to the boat and I remember just talking to him, and he was like 'We're getting this one back' and I said 'Yeah, we definitely are' and he was back in fight mode. We started prepping straight from that day to get this back and here we are now. It's been a very long camp. He's made a lot of sacrifices, the team have made a lot of sacrifices, all for Saturday night and we're just going to go on and watch him do his thing."

Conor McGregor's conducted his fight camp entirely outside Ireland in preparation for UFC 264. He was first in Dubai, then in California, and now in Las Vegas. On being asked whether this could now be a pattern for Conor McGregor and his team, Owen Roddy said:

"Yeah, we kind of have been doing that for the last couple of camps, you know? Getting out of Ireland and just isolating ourselves and making the main focus the fight, and we found that worked very well this time. It was nice to be.. we were in Dubai for a bit, then we went to California, and then out to Vegas. Everything went very well. So we're just excited now, it's upon us now and, you know, the nerves are gone, we're excited, and we just want to get in and get it done, and enjoy all the hard work that he's put in."

Conor McGregor issued an ominous warning to Dustin Poirier at the ceremonial weight-ins

During the UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins, Conor McGregor seemed extremely angry with a point to prove. While speaking to Joe Rogan, the Irishman pointed at Dustin Poirier and claimed he would kill him in the octagon on Saturday night.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Veteran boxing coach Teddy Atlas believes anger and chaos are Conor McGregor's allies and will help the Dublin native in the fight.

