Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis shares screenshots of hostile conversation with Jake Paul's brother Logan

Dillon Danis took to social media to share a screenshot of an intense conversation between himself and Logan Paul, the brother of YouTuber Jake Paul.

Jake Paul became one of the most talked-about figures in combat sports circles in the last couple of weeks thanks to his vicious second-round knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul and Robinson met in a six-round professional boxing match, which served as the co-main event for the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight back in November.

Since then, Jake Paul has continued firing shots at Dillon Danis, as well as Danis' training partner, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Paul even took things to another level when he pelted Danis with water balloons in a drive-by attack:

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

For now, it looks like the Dillon Danis-Jake Paul fight will have to wait, it seems.

Jake Paul will reportedly be facing former UFC welterweight contender and multiple-time MMA world champion Ben Askren in a boxing match in March of 2021.

Dillon Danis gets into a war of words with Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul

Jake Paul isn't the only member of the family that has beef with Dillon Danis.

As it turns out, Danis also got into a war of words with Jake Paul's older brother Logan.

Danis shared a screenshot of the expletive-filled exchange on Twitter, and it shows the Bellator lightweight fighter taking shots at Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' controversy. Back in 2018, Logan Paul got into trouble for taking footage of dead people in Japan's Aokigahara forest and uploading it on his YouTube channel.

Like his younger brother Jake, Logan Paul is also focusing on a boxing career. The former YouTube influencer transitioned into boxing back in 2018 when he faced fellow YouTuber KSI in a white-collar amateur bout. The bout ended in a majority draw.

The following year, Logan Paul and KSI met each other in a rematch, but this time in a professionally sanctioned bout. KSI won the rematch by split decision.

Logan Paul will also be figuring in a high-profile exhibition boxing match in 2021, when he faces undefeated 5-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in February.