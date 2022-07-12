Conor McGregor's upcoming Netflix series: Release date, episode data, storylines

The first episode of Conor McGregor's latest Netflix series was meant to air in January 2022 after the UFC star posted on Twitter about the upcoming project. However, as of now, none of the episodes have been released onto the streaming service.

The series will have four episodes, all of which will be an hour long and will mainly cover the hard work it's taken for the Irishman to get to where he is today. The former two-division UFC champion also claimed to be the executive producer of the show on social media back in 2021:

"I’ll be executive producer on the project. I’m contractually locked into 4, 1 hour episodes that I’ve to produce right now for Netflix. Which give or take I’ve it done already. 1st 1 hour episode up by January easy. Christmas presents, I’m Santy ho ho ho"

In the latest documentary update, Conor McGregor once again teased the series in February 2022 while speaking with Jamal Niaz on the Seconds Out YouTube channel. The Irishman hinted that viewers will be able to get a behind the scenes look into what it took for McGregor to forge his career inside and outside the octagon.

While speaking to Niaz, the 'Notorious' megastar stated:

"They're gonna see when this Netflix documentary drops what real hard work is. You know what I mean? I didn't just land in this position by chance. It was through years and years and years of insane work ethic and hard work and commitment."

The series will likely have to document his latest struggles and injury depending on how recently the episodes were being filmed. In his last two UFC bouts, McGregor fought Dustin Poirier twice and lost both fights. He also sustained a leg injury in the second bout against Poirier, which has since left him out of action.

Has Conor McGregor been on Netflix before?

In 2017, Conor McGregor had an hour-and-a-half Netflix documentary made about him. The release was called Conor McGregor: Notorious and gave an inside look into the backstory of the Irishman's rise in the UFC.

The former UFC champion mentioned the Netflix documentary in a recent tweet, noting that seven years ago today he won his first UFC title and that his fans can watch the rise via the documentary:

"Hey guys! 7 years ago today I won my first UFC World Title in a bruiser of a bout! Iconic and historic! You can Watch the story of it all and how I did it, right NOW on @netflix!"

McGregor's longtime coach, John Kavanagh, also features heavily in the documentary. The coach has been with the Irishman since the beginning and it's safe to say that McGregor probably wouldn't be the man he is today without the guidance of the SBG Ireland coach.

