"They're gonna see when this Netflix documentary drops" - Conor McGregor hits out at naysayers criticizing his work ethic

Conor McGregor at Bellator 275 in Dublin, Ireland
Modified Feb 26, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Conor McGregor has hit back at critics who are questioning his work ethic after achieving mega-success in the world of combat sports.

McGregor was in attendance for the Bellator 275 event in Dublin, Ireland. During his time there, the Irishman interacted with MMA media. Speaking to Jamal Niaz for Seconds Out, 'Mystic Mac' said that his upcoming documentary will show how hard he has worked over the years to be where he's at today:

"People say I'm too successful to put in the real hard work. They're gonna see when this Netflix documentary drops what real hard work is. You know what I mean? I didn't just land in this position by chance. It was through years and years and years of insane work ethic and hard work and commitment."

Catch McGregor's interaction with Jamal Niaz below:

Mcgregor was last seen in action at UFC 264 when he took on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight. In the closing moments of the first round, the Irishman suffered a horrific leg injury that ended the fight. 'The Diamond' was declared the winner by TKO via a doctor's stoppage. McGregor was later carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at #UFC264 https://t.co/eQe9fa09YJ

Conor McGregor is working on his second documentary

In September 2021, Conor Mcgregor took to Twitter to announce his tie-up with Netflix for a documentary based on his life. McGregor wrote:

"I’ll be executive producer on the project. I’m contractually locked into 4, 1 hour episodes that I’ve to produce right now for Netflix. Which give or take I’ve it done already. 1st 1 hour episode up by January easy. Christmas presents, I’m Santy ho ho ho"
I’ll be executive producer on the project. I’m contractually locked into 4, 1 hour episodes that I’ve to produce right now for Netflix. Which give or take I’ve it done already. 1st 1 hour episode up by January easy. Christmas presents, I’m Santy ho ho ho twitter.com/adascola01/sta…

Although 'Notorious' claimed that the first episode of the documentary would be released in January this year, MMA fans are yet to see a glimpse of the same.

A documentary titled 'Conor McGregor: Notorious' was already made in 2017. It chronicled McGregor's meteoric rise in the sport of MMA and was shot over the course of four years.

Netflix Italy 🇮🇹 ❤️ twitter.com/Rcoma1899/stat…

