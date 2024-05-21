Conor McGregor says Ilia Topuria reminds him of "little r*tard Artem Lobov" in latest rant, rips UFC champ's "highest-paid athlete" dreams

Conor McGregor recently took a dig at Ilia Topuria while comparing him to the Irishman's former friend and teammate Artem Lobov. McGregor also dismissed Topuria's dreams of becoming the highest-paid athlete.

For context, Lobov sued McGregor in 2022 over the sale of the ex-UFC champ's Proper 12 whiskey to US-based Proximo Spirits organization in a deal upwards of $600 million.

Lobov demanded five percent of the amount McGregor made from the brand's 2021 sale. As for 'The Notorious', he criticized Lobov harshly on social media, especially on X, calling his former training partner and friend a 'rat'. In retaliation, Lobov sued the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion for defamation.

During a live chat on Monday, McGregor expressed his thoughts on Topuria. Comparing him to Lobov, the 35-year-old said:

''F**k him, too. I don’t give a f**k about him either. He reminds me of a little r*tard Artem Lobov. Topuria, [he] does, two little r*tards.''

Topuria had previously stated that he would be the most-paid athlete in the world by 2025. McGregor, who once held that spot in 2021 according to Forbes Magazine, made fun of Topuria for his remarks and his ignorance regarding the creation of a list of that kind in 2025 when the counting starts a year earlier.

''I’ll tell you why I said what I said about him. Because he’s talking about, he’s going to be the highest paid athlete in 2025. It’s 2024. It’s actually now. The 2025 highest paid athlete list begins right now. The list came out only recent and that means he’s going to have to rake in about $200, $300 million. Don’t be silly, lad.''

McGregor added:

''It just reminded me of Artem Lobov. Just a stupid, little fool. Talking billions from a f**king banger of a car. Thinks he knows it all, he’s only a little baldy fool.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ilia Topuria wants to fight Conor McGregor at Santiago Bernabeu

Ilia Topuria has some very high goals being the current UFC featherweight champion. Recently, he revealed his plans for upcoming fights and expressed his desire to take on Conor McGregor at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'El Matador' confirmed his intention to face the biggest name in MMA in one of the world's largest football stadiums after defending his title against Max Holloway. He said:

"I hope to defend the belt with Max Holloway and then I want to fight Conor McGregor. If he wins his upcoming fight [vs. Michael Chandler], that's the fight I'm looking for. It's gonna be the biggest fight in MMA history... The biggest pay-per-view, the biggest everything. We going to have like 80,000 people watching the event in the arena... It's gonna be in the [Santiago] Bernabeu."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (2:36):