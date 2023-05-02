Irish superstar Conor McGregor has once again launched a scathing attack on former friend Artem Lobov on social media.

In a series of now deleted tweets, the Irishman slammed Lobov for allegedly swearing on his family members' lives about not taking money from him and then going back on his word.

McGregor wrote:

"That's just nuts that comment. Your f**kin son? Your mother? Really f**ked up in the head you are lad. Saying a prayer".

In the deleted posts, McGregor was referring to Lobov's actions of initially refusing money for his role in the growth of 'Proper No. 12' but then changing his tune later.

Things between Lobov and 'The Notorious' went sour when 'The Russian Hammer' filed a lawsuit against McGregor last year. In the lawsuit, Lobov claimed that he played a crucial role in the success of McGregor's whiskey brand 'Proper No. 12'. As a result, as payment for his contribution, Lobov demanded a five percent share of the amount McGregor earned from the sale proceedings of the brand.

Conor McGregor's solicitor Michael Staines SC claimed in a series of Instagram texts in February 2019, 'The Russian Hammer' had sworn on his children's lives not to take any money from the Irishman on the whiskey deal.

“Let me start by saying that I swear on my child’s life I will NOT take a cent out of the whiskey deal!!! That is something I enjoyed doing and the thought of knowing that I helped you with something keeps me warm on the coldest of nights”

Another text from the 36-year-old allegedly read:

“Now that I told you all this and like I said I swear on my child I will not take a cent, this is something I cannot go back on.”

Conor McGregor challenged Artem Lobov to a fight to settle their legal dispute

During the initial days of their legal conflict, Conor McGregor would often put out insulting tweets against Artem Lobov and then delete them later on. Terms like 'rat' and 'idiot' were used by the Irishman to slam his former friend and training partner.

A tweet by McGregor stood out from the rest of his insults. In one of the deleted posts, 'The Notorious' called out Lobov for a fight in order to put their legal dispute to rest.

In a later deleted voicenote, 'Mystic Mac' said:

"This is a call out to Artem 'the fanny, fairy pad' Lobov. I'm challenging you to a fight tonight. 10:30 p.m. I'll meet you down at SBG Concorde and we'll fight for the whole lot. We'll fight for the whole lot. Having lawyers message me about defamation and all this suing and all. You're a little fairy, you're a little blouse mate... Answer this f**king callout, yeah? You little blouse!"

