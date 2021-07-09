Conor McGregor says that the third fight against Nate Diaz "must happen" at UFC 264 press conference

During the UFC 264 press conference, Conor McGregor was asked about the possibility of a potential third fight against Diaz. McGregor has said that a trilogy between him and Nate Diaz will eventually happen.

The former UFC featherweight champion believes that a rubber match against Diaz is surely going to happen and it is a fight that must happen. McGregor added that he and Diaz are currently tied at 1-1, and a third fight is inevitable.

Conor McGregor concluded his statement by claiming that the third fight with Diaz will happen, and he personally is looking forward to that day.

"It's for sure gonna happen, it must happen. We're one and one and must happen. It will happen and I look forward to the day."

McGregor and Diaz faced each other twice before in 2016. The Stockton native won the first fight at UFC 196 via a rear-naked choke, handing the Irishman his first loss in the promotion.

The pair met again at UFC 202. Conor McGregor won the rematch via a majority decision after both fighters slugged it out until the end of the fifth round. The fight is regarded as one of the best fights in the history of the UFC, and it saw the former two-division UFC champion avenge his loss to Diaz.

What are the chances of Conor McGregor facing Nate Diaz in the future?

The third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz must feel inevitable at this point. It is quite likely that the bout will happen sooner rather than later, especially given that Diaz is currently aged 36 and McGregor himself will soon be turning 33.

However, Conor McGregor's current goal is to get past Dustin Poirier in the third fight this weekend at UFC 264. Having lost the rematch at UFC 257 to 'The Diamond', McGregor's goal is to get back in the win column. The Irishman will look to finally secure a much-needed victory at lightweight for the first time since his victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 back in 2016.

