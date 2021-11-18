"I could sponsor him" - Conor McGregor says a younger and poorer him would be 'highly thankful' to work at his companies

Conor McGregor's ascension to superstardom was swift, and it has been built on more than just his trash talk and staggeringly strong left hand. McGregor's success in the early days of his UFC career has been highly attributed to his unparalleled self-belief and a deep-seated passion for the sport.

Unfortunately, things haven't been going quite as well for the Irish star lately as he has suffered three major losses in his last four UFC outings. McGregor's sudden decline in the sport has been inevitable for many fans who have constantly questioned his behavior and lavish lifestyle over the years.

McGregor is constantly bombarded by fans who seek to reignite the lost fire within their favorite UFC fighter. The Irishman recently responded to one such fan who seemed eager to watch the old Conor McGregor, whose fire burned brighter than any other in the sport.

Animality @theanimaltime44

I want the poor McGregor.. I'm a huge fan but let me honest.. rich McGregor can't do shit to poor McGregor..

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I could sponsor him!
He'd be highly thankful, as well as grateful, and work extremely hard to assist in my companies growth.
It's a tough business man!
In fact you know what!
I'm gonna sponsor myself 12 million dollars right now this second!
And push all the companies!

Responding to the fan, Conor McGregor said that he could, perhaps, sponsor a hungry and poorer version of himself. He acknowledged his younger, motivated self who worked hard and followed his dreams all the way down the road to worldwide fame and fortune.

The Irishman also stated that a younger McGregor would be highly thankful and contribute greatly to the growth of his companies through hard work.

Conor McGregor gets ready to rise back through the rankings

While the former double-champ has been highly praised for his business acumen and successful business ventures, his name remains largely synonymous with fighting success. 'Notorious' has slid down the lightweight rankings since his last UFC loss against current No.1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. He is now planning a comeback to the octagon as he steps up the recovery from his leg injury.

Since losing to Poirier earlier this year, the MMA megastar has been very vocal about wanting another fight with Poirier while suggesting that their rivalry is far from over. McGregor also hinted at a fight with his former rival Max Halloway. He stared down Holloway through a TV screen, pretending he was standing right across the cage from him.

McGregor also teased a potential fight with Michael Chandler and congratulated him on his phenomenal battle against Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

