Conor McGregor seemingly confirms presence for upcoming Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder fights in latest post

According to Conor McGregor's recent social media post, he'll attend the highly anticipated boxing card on December 23 in Saudi Arabia featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder fights.

While McGregor has been away from active competition for a while, that hasn't stopped the Irishman from being a regular presence in combat sports. He has often been spotted at various high-profile boxing and MMA events during his hiatus from the sport.

In a recent post on X, the former UFC two-division champion responded to a promotional picture for the pay-per-view, writing:

"See you there, @Turki_alalshikh! Thank you for my invite once again to the Kingdom, I cannot wait!👑"

Despite rumblings about Joshua and Wilder facing each other in December, the deal seemingly fell through, and now the superstars will face different opponents on the same fight card.

At the Kingdom Arena, Joshua will take on the No. 2 ranked IBF contender Otto Wallin. While 'AJ's' career was turned upside down with two back-to-back losses against Oleksandr Usyk, he has since bounced back with two wins in 2023 against Jermaine Franklin and Helenius.

Meanwhile, Wallin has been undefeated since 2020 and is currently on a six-fight win streak.

Wilder has also seen better days. He is 3-2 in his last five. However, since his two defeats against Tyson Fury, 'The Bronze Bomber' has bounced back with a first-round KO over Robert Helenius.

In Saudi Arabia, the former WBC heavyweight champion will take on Joseph Parker with WBC international and WBO inter-continental heavyweight titles on the line.

When Conor McGregor revealed boxing world title aspirations

In 2017, Conor McGregor took on pugilistic legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a historic cross-over boxing spectacle. While 'The Notorious' fell prey to a round 10 TKO, he certainly put up a good fight against the all-time great.

While it has been years since his first pro boxing escapade, it seems like 'The Notorious' is far from done with the sweet science. During a 2020 interview with TNT Sports Boxing, the Irish superstar assured that a boxing world title is something that he is keen on capturing:

"I will secure a world title in boxing, most certainly yes... The weight, I'm not sure, I'll have to go through all the divisions and check out all the champions. You'll have to see who holds titles in the divisions. Thankfully, boxing has so many world titles you can just pick and choose."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (0:07):