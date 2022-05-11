Conor McGregor seemingly congratulated "inspiring" Charles Oliveira for multi-million dollar payday in deleted tweet

Conor McGregor appears to be happy that Charles Oliveira received a multi-million dollar payday for his recent fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

In a now-deleted post on Twitter, 'The Notorious' congratulated the former UFC lightweight champion for his earnings and called his journey "inspiring to the youth." McGregor wrote:

"Congrats [Charles Oliveira] on your multi million U.S dollar pay day for your last fight! incrivel!! A multi millionaire from the favelas! Wow! Inspiring to the youth there! Enjoy every cent. Party time!"

Oliveira raked in a massive amount from last Saturday's pay-per-view. According to SportsZion, the Brazilian took home an estimate of $1,602,000 – consisting of his base pay, win bonus, performance bonus, and sponsorship.

However, Oliveira was forced to forfeit 30% of his purse due to his botched weight cut ahead of his supposed title defense. That brings his earnings down to around $1,121,400. Then again, UFC president Dana White confirmed that 'Do Bronx' will get his pay-per-view points even though he's no longer the lightweight champion.

White admitted, however, that he is unsure whether the same perks will apply to Oliveira when he fights for the vacant world title.

Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira's callout

It's no secret that Charles Oliveira is eyeing a showdown against the UFC's biggest cash cow, Conor McGregor.

Oliveira claimed in past interviews that he's willing to let McGregor cut in line to give him the title shot. After scoring his 11th win in a row, Oliveira once again called McGregor out. The Irishman replied by saying:

"I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do"

McGregor, of course, is in no position to challenge for any UFC title, given he's coming off back-to-back losses. However, he could very well be rewarded with the opportunity as he presents the most monetary value for any titleholder within his weight range.

