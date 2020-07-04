Conor McGregor sends his condolences after the demise of Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has had his fair share of issues with Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman has offered his condolences to the Nurmagomedov Family.

Conor McGregor has had a storied rivalry with the Nurmagomedov Family, mostly due to his feud with reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, putting all rivalries aside, McGregor took to Twitter and offered his condolences to the Nurmagomedov family after the demise of Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Earlier today, the news broke out that Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in Moscow following his battle with complications from COVID-19.

Hours later, McGregor took to Twitter and offered his condolences to the Nurmagomedov Family, labeling Abdulmanap a "dedicated supporter of the sport". Here is what McGregor posted on Twitter:

The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020

Khabib and McGregor have had a long history against one another. The two men squared off in the Octagon at UFC 229 when 'The Eagle' got the better of Conor McGregor, forcing the Irishman to tap out in the fourth round of their Lightweight Title fight.

Conor McGregor himself has had some issues against Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. However, the patriarch of the Nurmagomedov family forgave 'The Notorious One' for seemingly calling him a "coward" and even invited McGregor to Russia, as well.

The bad blood between McGregor and Khabib, though, still hasn't ended and the two men have been continuously taking back-and-forth shots at each other, via social media and interviews. But, during these tough times, McGregor decided to put his rivalry against Khabib aside and show his support to 'The Eagle' and his family.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against interim champion Justin Gaethje. However, it now remains to be seen what's next in store for the reigning 155-lb champion and if he will continue fighting or not.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, announced his retirement from the fight game for the third time, amid UFC 250. And, in one of his recent Instagram stories, 'The Notorious One' called out WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Now that he is retired, could Conor McGregor finally pull-off the highly awaited WWE crossover?