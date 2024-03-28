Conor McGregor shares five-word reaction as he looks back at 'Bart Simpson shoes', days after reportedly becoming the highest-paid movie debutant

UFC superstar Conor McGregor made his Hollywood debut with the recently released movie 'Road House'.

McGregor starred alongside Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 film produced by Joel Silver. His debut reportedly made him the highest-paid debut actor in history, as evidenced by his various reposts on his official X account.

A post on Instagram celebrated his journey to Hollywood from his origins as a young boy wearing old-school Bart Simpson shoes. The recap post was reposted by 'The Notorious' on his Instagram stories with an accompanying caption that had him bemused.

'The Notorious' wrote:

"Baby, i'm getting it years [face with tears of joy emojis x2]"

McGregor's story on Instagram recapping his journey. [via Instagram @thenotoriousmma]

In 'Road House', McGregor plays the lead villain Knox, a psychotic and flavorful enforcer who goes up against Gyllenhaal's protagonist, Elwood Dalton. McGregor has revealed that he performed all his own stunts in the movie.

Conor McGregor reviews his acting performance in his Hollywood debut in Road House

Conor McGregor discussed his debut acting role in an interview with talkSPORT MMA's Adam Catterall and asserted that he surprised himself, his fellow cast, and others working on the production.

McGregor also offered insight into how he will fare in the acting industry due to the mystique around him and his abilities. He further opened up on his adaptability by saying:

"I'm Conor McGregor. I surprised myself as I was able to into the role handy. I was able to get into the role, I had them afraid. I had them in fear. No one really knows the real me, so it bodes well into a career like this. Because people can be on edge, they don't know. So I kind of just played with that and got that reaction and got that vibe and just ran with it. And then I also, you know I take direction well. I took direction well. I done what they'd asked to me. And it came out okay. I think it's evident, I'm not an actor per se but I'm definitely show business."

McGregor's fans will now await his return to the UFC octagon, where he hasn't competed since 2021.

