Conor McGregor shares four-word reaction to BKFC's Salt Lake City return announcement

While there have been no true updates on Conor McGregor's octagon return, the Irishman remains one of the busiest figures in combat sports. In particular, BKFC has drawn his attention, with McGregor taking to X/Twitter to share his reaction about the next bare-knuckle boxing showcase scheduled.

As it turns out, BKFC is heading to Salt Lake City, Utah on May 10. McGregor reacted to the BKFC account's official tweet about the upcoming event with a four-word tweet to generate hype and fan interest in the card.

"Let's get BUCKED UP!"

BKFC has quickly become a passion project for McGregor, who has become the promotional centerpiece for the organization, often stealing the show in either press conferences or post-fight interviews. Since becoming a minority owner in the company, he has exerted a tremendous amount of effort in promoting it.

He has parlayed the generational fame from his MMA success into a career as a promoter, hoping that BKFC can benefit from him attaching his name to it. With stars like Mike Perry, and a fair amount of former UFC fighters signing with the promotion, McGregor's efforts seem to have paid off to a certain extent.

Unfortunately, there is still no official sign of his octagon return. Michael Chandler, who he has been strongly linked to and was previously booked to face at UFC 303 has now moved on. 'Iron' faced Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 309, with Chandler losing the bout via unanimous decision.

Now he is set to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' was courting a fruitless exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul, with his UFC return seeming less likely by the day.

Conor McGregor has teased a BKFC fight recently

On Jan. 25, Jeremy Stephens continued his exceptional run in the BKFC TKO'ing former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez within three rounds. After the bout, Conor McGregor entered the ring and wasted no time in stealing the show, engaging Stephens in a face-off, promising to fight in the BKFC in the future.

Check out the post-fight face-off between Conor McGregor and Jeremy Stephens:

This isn't the first time he has teased a BKFC bout either. After Mike Perry TKO'd Luke Rockhold, 'The Notorious' engaged him in a face-off as well. With so many fans eager to watch McGregor fight in some capacity, it is likely that many will tune in for a BKFC fight if it ever happens.

