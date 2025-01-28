Conor McGregor shares four-word reaction to top journalists discussing if his co-owned BKFC is number 2 behind UFC

Conor McGregor shared a four-word reaction to top journalists discussing if BKFC, an organization he co-owns, is number 2 behind UFC. Despite not returning to the octagon, McGregor remains involved in many fight-related endeavors. As a part owner of BKFC, he has helped the fight promotion thrive since his arrival.

With DAZN becoming the official home for BKFC, McGregor as a part owner, and UFC veterans including Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens being a part of the promotion and delivering exceptional performances, the promotion is not short of star power.

In a recent episode of Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, Campbell asked Thomas:

"Are they [BKFC] No. 2 right now, behind UFC?"

To which Thomas replied:

"Ya, they are. The reality is this."

Bare Knuckle FC on X, shared a short clip of the aforementioned conversation and captioned it:

"Mic drop moment! Thank you @MorningKombat ! #2️⃣2️⃣ #ButNumber1️⃣InYourHearts1️⃣InYourHearts"

The post caught the attention of McGregor, who chimed in and stated:

"NUMBER 1 NO GLOVES."

Check out the original post and Mcgregor's comment below:

When Jeremy Stephens praised Conor Mcgregor

When Conor McGregor announced that he would be a part of the BKFC, former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens praised the Irishman and also stated that anything McGregor "touches" becomes "gold."

Stephens believes that the Irishman sees BKFC as a growing sport. In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'Lil' Heathen' said:

"It’s f**king awesome. I feel like he’s the Fertittas to the Dana White. He’s the money behind the driving force. Anything Conor touches, it’s gold. He brings a lot of eyes to the brand. One thing you can say about him is you can tell he really believes in this creative, psychotically-skilled BKFC, is really what it is."

He added:

"I feel he [Conor McGregor] sees it the way we see it. It’s a growing sport. You can’t really mess around. You’ve got to be real creative in your craft...He comes from that type of… over there in Ireland, he’s kind of a street guy. He’s tough. I’m sure he’s been in some street fights.”

Check out Jeremy Stephens praising Conor McGregor (4:59):

'Lil' Heathen' recently beat Eddie Alvarez in the main event of BKFC KnuckleMania V. Post-fight, Stephens and 'The Notorious' had a faceoff, and the Irishman revealed his intention to fight the 38-year-old Iowa native in the future and also proposed to set a date for the bout.

