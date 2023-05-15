Conor McGregor shares hilarious meme pointing out differences in his and Michael Chandler's coaching styles

Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the octagon is still pending an official date. Thus far, the only information fans have about his clash with three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is that it will take place in late 2023 as the Irishman is yet to enter the USADA drug-testing pool.

However, ahead of their bout, 'The Notorious' recently took to Twitter to poke fun at 'Iron' with a meme. Michael Chandler is known for being one of the most well-spoken fighters on the UFC roster. His post-fight interviews have quickly become legendary. Fans, however, have teased him for supposedly being long-winded.

'Iron' is often taunted for answering questions with long, well-crafted speeches that seem to give more information than the initial question requested. While fans have made memes of Chandler, McGregor reposted a meme on Twitter that pokes fun at how Chandler's mannerisms might translate into coaching from the corner.

Check out McGregor's tweet below:

Fans reacted to Conor McGregor's meme in a thread under his tweet, with many hopping on the bangwagon of fun. The fan reactions are as follows:

greg @greg16676935420 @TheNotoriousMMA Nice try but I know that’s the bee movie script on the left Carl @TheNotoriousMMA Nice try but I know that’s the bee movie script on the left Carl

Awatcher @Awatcher20 @TheNotoriousMMA Let's see, Conor taking this lightly with humor and silliness. Chandler is serious and all business. Hmm winner is Chandler. Because Conor just isn't being the old winning Conor. He is being the New, Hysterically Rich losing Conor. This is why you will lose. Just saying. Be Well @TheNotoriousMMA Let's see, Conor taking this lightly with humor and silliness. Chandler is serious and all business. Hmm winner is Chandler. Because Conor just isn't being the old winning Conor. He is being the New, Hysterically Rich losing Conor. This is why you will lose. Just saying. Be Well

Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have long since wrapped up filming for the 31st installment of The Ultimate Fighter reality TV series. The season is set to premier on the penultimate day of the month on ESPN+. The season serves as a prelude to the pair's upcoming bout later this year.

What has kept Conor McGregor from re-entering the USADA testing pool?

Unfortunately, the Irishman hasn't yet reentered the USADA drug-testing pool. The former UFC double champion hasn't fought since suffering a devastating loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021. 'The Notorious' snapped his lower shin in half, sidelining him for a significant stretch of time.

During his absence from the sport, McGregor has been accused by several fighters of allegedly using performance enhancing drugs to accelerate his recovery from his leg injury. Both fans and fighters alike claim that the Irishman's use of PEDs had the side effect of a drastic increase in his muscularity.

More fuel was added to the fire when McGregor took to Twitter to express his ire over USADA's decision to withhold a special exemption that would enable him to fight without re-entering the testing pool for the mandatory six-month period. The issue remains unresolved and could further delay McGregor's return.

Poll : 0 votes