Conor McGregor can't seem to escape the USADA jibes, Henry Cejudo trolls in latest tweet

Conor McGregor's imminent return to action has been marred by a controversy with the USADA and its drug testing protocols. Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is the latest to take a dig at the Irishman's troubles.

McGregor is on a two-fight losing skid with both his last bouts against Dustin Poirier. After he injured himself in the second bout, McGregor exited the United States Anti-Doping Agency's drug testing pool in a bid to recover during his time away from the octagon.

'The Notorious' made some confident comments about undergoing a minimal number of tests before being cleared to compete again but the USADA disputed his claims. The former lightweight champion seemed to ignore the protocol of being in the testing pool for six months before a fight.

Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to call out Conor McGregor on his tiff with the USADA.

"The only cardio @TheNotoriousMMA is doing these days is running from USADA."

Cejudo's dig at McGregor was likely due to the latter's heavy criticism of Cejudo's UFC 288 main event loss. 'Triple C' returned to the octagon after a three-year hiatus to challenge for the bantamweight title but was thwarted by Aljamain Sterling over five rounds and lost via split decision.

McGregor posted a series of tweets labeling Cejudo a mere 'novice' in mixed martial arts for having under 20 fights on his record. He also posted a video of himself celebrating Cejudo's loss while criticizing his performance and humorously singling out his stance.

Conor McGregor USADA: Michael Chandler weighs in on his upcoming opponent's controversy

Conor McGregor is set to face off against Michael Chandler in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter season 31. The two will coach opposing teams on the show before going up against each other in a yet-to-be-announced event.

Chandler gave his thoughts on the testing controversy that McGregor is embroiled in with USADA in an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto.

He put it all down to being a charade:

“Conor says one thing, USADA says another. As we like to see Conor publicly be in spats with whether it be Dana here and there, other people here and there, sponsors… people that don’t even make sense for him to be picking fights with, you know, different weight classes, different organisations. It’s all just a big show, honestly."

Chandler also refused to involve himself in the controversy:

"I could care less, if you do two clean tests, sounds to me like you’re clean... I’m ready for him to be cleared or at least get that answer but as to this point, we don’t have an answer.”

