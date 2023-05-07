Conor McGregor shames Henry Cejudo for 'novice' MMA career, rejoices unabashedly in his title defeat

Henry Cejudo's loss to Aljamain Sterling in UFC 288's bantamweight championship main event was especially celebrated by former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

Cejudo returned to action after a near-three year hiatus in a bid to reclaim the bantamweight title that he never lost inside the octagon. However, he narrowly lost out to Sterling via split decision much to the joy of 'The Notorious'.

McGregor took to Twitter to post multiple tweets including a video about the UFC 288 main event. The Irishman termed it the easiest money he's ever made while likening Cejudo's attempts at avoiding a takedown with a split stretch to a stripper amongst other observations.

He wrote:

"Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints an all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits like a stripper and got dumped on his ass he did hahaha oh lord it’s tasty, @ProperWhiskey"

Conor McGregor also pointed towards Henry Cejudo's mixed martial arts record with only 18 professional bouts, labeling the former double champion a 'novice' of the sport:

"16 wins 2 losses. Guy is a novice in MMA."

In the video uploaded to Twitter, McGregor can be seen showing off his newly bought luxury items from Gucci claiming to have shopped beforehand because he was certain of 'Funk Master' retaining his title at UFC 288.

'The Notorious' also took a dig at Cejudo's coaching role as he pointed out a few mistakes in the latter's game and demonstrated them in his bathroom.

UFC 288: Why did Conor McGregor lash out at Henry Cejudo after main event loss?

Ahead of UFC 288, at media day, Henry Cejudo was asked if he would help train Conor McGregor before his imminent return to the octagon. Cejudo had previously coached in a similar role with Jon Jones.

'Triple C' refused to entertain the idea on the grounds of McGregor crossing the boundary with many of Cejudo's friends including Khabib Nurmagomedov and agent Ali Abdelaziz.

“No, [I wouldn’t coach him], I think he’s offended too many of my good friends. I think he took things a little too far. With talking about Khabib's father after him passing. Calling my manager [Ali Abdelaziz] a rat, a terrorist, all that. To me, I get sports, I get the entertainment side but that’s just a little too much for me.”

Cejudo's comments were the reason for an overly hostile reaction from Conor McGregor after his loss.

