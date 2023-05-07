Belal Muhammad picked up the most important victory of his career against Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 in a bout that had major title implications. The fight, however, did not measure up to the hype, according to fight fans, who labelled it "a snoozefest."

The fight began with both fighters feinting and trying to get a read out of their opponent's movement. Muhammad kept switching stances more than he usually does, which made it difficult for Burns to generate offense. 'Remember the Name' found success with his left body kick hurting the Brazilian on several occasions. While Burns did have some success with his right hand, it seemed like Belal Muhammad had done enough to bag the first round.

The subsequent rounds progressed similarly, with Muhammad finding success with his body kicks, while Burns found some success with his right hand. The commentators in the UFC booth noticed that Burns was fighting flat-footed, which is unusual for him. Between rounds, 'Durinho' informed his corner that he was having issues with his left hand.

Gilbert Burns' left hand seemingly kept giving him trouble in the final rounds as Belal Muhammad continued to execute a well-thought-out game plan. In the end, Muhammad had done enough to get his hand raised by unanimous decision.

UFC 288 results: Belal Muhammad reacts to his unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad scored the biggest victory of his career, defeating Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision at UFC 288. Muhammad came out victorious in the fight that was booked to determine the next contender in line for the welterweight throne.

Muhammad, the welterweight division's dark horse, is undefeated since 2019 with nine victories and one no-contest against current champion Leon Edwards. Despite his impressive resume, 'Remember the Name' has been unable to establish a name for himself as a genuine title contender.

With this victory, Muhammad is entirely guaranteed of a title opportunity against the winner of the upcoming fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Reacting to the victory in the post-fight octagon interview, Muhammad stated:

"You give me eight weeks I'm going to beat Jon Jones...You give me three weeks, I can beat any welterweight in the world."

Muhammad added:

"My first thoughts are New Jersey, you absolutely s*ck. Colby and Leon, I'm coming for both of you guys."

Check out the post-fight interview below:

