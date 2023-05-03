Conor McGregor has not fought inside the octagon since his two consecutive losses against Dustin Poirier in 2021. He has also used the time away from action to recover from an injury and subsequently exited the USADA testing pool.

For his imminent return, McGregor has made confident assertions about returning two clean tests, but the United States Anti-Doping Agency have not been on the same page with the fighter. McGregor's upcoming opponent Michael Chandler spoke to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto about the disagreement and the controversy surrounding the Irishman's drug testing.

He said:

“Conor says one things, USADA says another. As we like to see Conor publicly be in spats with whether it be Dana here and there, other people here and there, sponsors… people that don’t even make sense for him to be picking fights with, you know, different weight classes, different organisations. It’s all just a big show, honestly. So I don’t know what the understanding is."

Chandler also refused to involve himself in the controversy and stated that he held no authority in that regard:

"I can see it very well being just two clean tests, I have no problem with it being two clean tests. I could care less, if you do two clean tests, sounds to me like you’re clean. I mean at this point, who am I to say what the stipulations are. But obviously yeah, I’m ready for him to be cleared or at least get that answer but as to this point, we don’t have an answer.”

Check out Michael Chandler's full comments below on YouTube [13:28]:

Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry: 'Platinum' follows up on BKFC 41 face-off with 'The Notorious'

BKFC 41 garnered massive traction from mixed martial arts fans as the power-packed pay-per-view event was capped off with a crossover for the ages.

UFC icon Conor McGregor made his way into the ring with a BKFC championship belt on his shoulder to face off against former UFC welterweight Mike Perry. Perry made quick work of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold before calling 'The Notorious' out.

Check out their face-off below:

Perry continued to call for a matchup between the two in his post-fight interviews. In an interview with TMZ, he labeled a potential Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry bout as the biggest fight in the world.

He said:

“Conor, ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor vs. ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is the only fight to make, it is the number one fight in the world, all the fans want it... We’ll throw hands, southpaw vs. orthodox, big power punchers... I’m the better boxer, and that’s no disrespect on you, mate."

Check out his full comments on YouTube [4:47]:

