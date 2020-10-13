Conor McGregor shares new video to relive UFC 229 brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates

The UFC 229 pay-per-view will go down in history for many reasons. Some right ones and some wrong ones, the latter of which being the infamous post-fight brawl between Conor McGregor's team and Khabib Nurmagomedov's team.

In the aftermath of Conor McGregor's loss to arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, The Eagle set himself on the loose and attacked the former's teammate Dillon Danis at cageside at UFC 229. This initiated a brawl between the two camps, with McGregor also being targeted inside the Octagon by some of Khabib's teammates.

Taking to Instagram recently, Conor McGregor relived his brawl with Team Khabib, sharing a clip of the post-fight melee from a different angle and referring to Nurmagomedov's teammates as "unlucky" lads.

Here is the clip posted by Conor McGregor on Instagram:

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's rivalry will arguably go down as one of the most intense rivalries in UFC history. The two top lightweights were involved in numerous brawls in the past, with Khabib initially slapping McGregor's close friend and fellow fighter, Artem Lobov.

The move prompted The Notorious One to initiate his infamous bus attack, which landed Conor McGregor in a lot of trouble with the law. The two men finally settled their issues at UFC 229 when The Eagle submitted the Irishman to retain his UFC Lightweight Championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's respective next fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to fight by the end of this month when he squares-off against Justin Gaethje in an undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship fight. The fight will mark Nurmagomedov's first title defense since his win over Dustin Poirier. And speaking of whom, The Diamond is rumored to be Conor McGregor's next opponent in the UFC, and the Irishman wants to get the fight done by 2020 itself.

The UFC is yet to officially announce any sort of deal regarding Conor McGregor, but it will be interesting to note how the entire story unfolds regarding the former UFC Double Champion.