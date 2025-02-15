Conor McGregor shares one-word reaction to post of himself being dwarfed by over 7 foot NBA star 

Conor McGregor recently made headlines when he was seen sizing up Milwaukee Bucks center Book Lopez at a Jazz game in Utah a few weeks ago. Lopez, who was sitting down when 'The Notorious' walked up to him, promptly stood up after some words were spoken between him and McGregor.

Ad

Immediately, you see the size difference between the two, with the Irish superstar looking like a child in front of the towering American center.

The interaction seemed to have been instigated by the former UFC champion, who got distracted by Lopez's massive size while sitting on the sidelines. The two shook hands first, but then 'The Notorious' playfully sized Lopez up like they were about to fight.

That's when the Milwaukee Buck decided to show that size matters when you're dealing with a 7'1", 282-pound athlete:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

McGregor himself commented on the video, recognizing the funny nature of the interaction:

"😂 Classic!"

Conor McGregor's comment. [Image credit: @sensei_hg on Instagram]

Ilia Topuria wants "to be more than" Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor arguably put the MMA on the mainstream map during his lengthy stint at the UFC's 145-pound division. 'The Notorious' was 7-0 at featherweight. In 2015, he set the record for the fastest title fight win in UFC history by knocking out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds to become the UFC featherweight champion.

Ad

Ad

Interestingly, the Aldo fight was also the last featherweight bout of McGregor's career, who went up from lightweight to welterweight in the next six years. From 2015 to 2021, however, 'The Notorious' only fought even times, compiling a less-than-stellar 3-4 record since.

With McGregor's recent losses in and out of the octagon, a few new kings assumed his throne at 145 pounds. The latest one is Ilia Topuria, who won the belt last year. In a guest appearance on FULL SEND PODCAST on YouTube, 'El Matador' was asked how he compares to the Irishman and if he sees a potential clash between them in the future.

Ad

Topuria said:

"I don't know that guy is so sick. He has some problems in his inside world you know. At the same time when he was starting in MMA, he was an idol for for all of us. He was a great fighter representing good values. He did a lot for the sport but at some point, he betrayed all the values that put him in that point."

Ad

He added:

"I want to be more than Conor McGregor... The values he represents, it's not the same values I represent. So that's why I think I'm going to be even bigger than him. I'm bigger than him right now at this point."

Listen to Ilia Tipuria talk about Conor McGregor here (22:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.