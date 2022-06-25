Conor McGregor shares pictures of his father's gleaming new Porsche 

Conor McGregor shared an image of his father's new Porsche in a recent social media post.

McGregor's father Tony McGregor is now an owner of a new supercar. 'The Notorious' is seemingly more than happy with his father's latest possession. He took to social media to show off the new vehicle.

Here's what the former two-division UFC champion wrote in his latest Instagram post:

"T-Mac’s new Porsche 🖤🔋 #spankin @mcgregortony congrats Da."

The Irishman showed off the new vehicle on multiple social media posts as he wrote alongside another image:

"Handle your business. Mind your business."

Conor McGregor has always had a love for flashy things such as supercars. He recently displayed his new multi-million dollar private yacht as well.

McGregor is, arguably, the biggest star in the sport of MMA presently. He changed the landscape of the sport in terms of popularity and is, possibly, the highest-paid UFC fighter of all time.

To add to that, the Irishman earned a lot of money when he fought Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring in 2017. McGregor also topped the Forbes' list of highest paid athletes in 2021 and did that while fighting only twice that year.

He has a lot of other businesses in operation also. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Irish star is always showing off his new possessions on social media platforms.

What's next for Conor McGregor in the UFC?

Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. He suffered a nasty leg break at the end of the first round of that contest. The fight was declared a TKO win via doctor stoppage for Poirier.

This was the Irishman's second consecutive loss against 'The Diamond' as he was defeated via a knockout at UFC 257.

McGregor has recovered from his leg injury and is back to training. He is expected to make a return to the UFC octagon by the end of 2022 or the start of 2023.

A quadrilogy fight against Dustin Poirier might be on the cards when he returns. A third fight against Nate Diaz is also a possibility. Jorge Masvidal has also been calling out McGregor.

There are a lot of options available for 'The Notorious' once he is set to return to the octagon. Fans will keep close tabs on what's next for the Irish fighter.

