Conor McGregor shares three-word reaction to meeting Robert Kennedy Jr. at White House and hints at big future

Conor McGregor made headlines on St. Patrick's Day with a visit to the White House to celebrate Irish-American relations. He appeared alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to express admiration for Ireland's relationship with the United States.

The former champion's visit included a meeting with President Donald Trump. McGregor also appeared in an official White House video, extending St. Patrick's Day greetings and posing alongside portraits of Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. He also spoke with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr.

Posting snaps on his Instagram stories, 'The Notorious' wrote:

"A great man [Robert Kennedy Jr]... Big things coming!"

McGregor's Instagram post with Kennedy sparked speculation about his future plans, but he did not provide any specifics.

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram story featuring U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. below:

Conor McGregor (right) in conversation with Robert Kennedy Jr (left). [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma via. Instagram]

Conor McGregor met U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and shared a message for American Troops

During his visit to the White House on St. Patrick’s Day, Conor McGregor also met U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Speaking at the celebration, he expressed his admiration for the American military.

In a video shared on social media, McGregor praised the men and women in uniform, saying:

'''The Notorious' Conor McGregor here. This is a message to the great troops of United States of America, I'm here with your Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. You're in good hands, men, women keep fighting the good fight. Fight, fight, fight, as the big man says. Let's go troops of America, God Bless.''

Hegseth responded with gratitude, thanking the Irishman for his support of the military.

Check out the post by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth with Conor McGregor below:

