Conor McGregor shares video of Dee Devlin dancing, takes jab at €4 million sent to Afghanistan

Conor McGregor used a video of Dee Devlin dancing to criticize a recent decision by Ireland's government.

On Monday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day will be celebrated worldwide, honoring the death of the patron Saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick.

McGregor, who proudly represents Ireland, recently posted a video on Twitter of his fiancee, Dee Devlin, dancing on a private jet during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

'The Notorious' added the following caption:

"Cáilín na hÉireann! Ceathair mhilliún go afghanistan!? Níl anseo."

McGregor's caption roughly translated to the following:

"Ireland's qualifier! Four million to Afghanistan!? Not here."

McGregor referenced the €4 million sent from Ireland to Afghanistan earlier this month. The money was offered to support crisis response efforts, with millions of people reportedly needing assistance.

Watch the video of Devlin dancing below:

Paddy Pimblett believes he could fight Conor McGregor in a UFC title fight in the future

On April 12, Paddy Pimblett will face the toughest challenge of his UFC tenure against Michael Chandler.

The English superstar has an opportunity to secure a spot in the lightweight title picture with a win against Chandler.

During an interview with SHAK MMA, Pimblett had this to say about how a win against Chandler could lead to a UFC title fight against Conor McGregor:

"Obviously, everyone wants the Conor fight, but personally, my plan is to fight a top-five opponent, then fight for the belt, and then I don't care who they are, to be honest. Top-tier opponent, fight for the belt, and then my first title defense could be Conor McGregor at Anfield. That would be perfect. I like that because that's where the money is—me and Conor at Anfield."

Paddy Pimblett holds a UFC record of 6-0, including four wins inside the distance. He last fought in July 2024, defeating King Green by first-round submission.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor's last Octagon appearance was against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, when he suffered a gruesome leg injury.

McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in June 2024 before the former pulled out due to a broken toe.

Watch Pimblett's comments about potentially fighting McGregor, starting at 5:30 below:

