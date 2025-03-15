Paddy Pimblett's former opponent shares eye-opening prediction for his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler: "He almost won the title"

Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler is one of the most high-profile matchups on the UFC 314 card. Now, one of 'The Baddy's' former opponents, Jared Gordon, has offered his take on how the bout may turn out. While he recognizes that Pimblett is a good fighter with a rounded skill-set, his defensive holes are troubling.

This may not bode well for him against a striker as powerful and fast as Chandler, who has managed to seriously hurt every single opponent he has faced in the UFC, even those to whom he has lost. If Pimblett does not sharpen his defensive skills, he may find himself in trouble.

"I think it's a tough fight for both of them because... I mean, Mike has fought some of the best guys in the UFC, and he doesn't have the win record, but all of them have been pretty amazing fights. I mean, he almost won the title by a hair, and had an amazing fight with Justin [Gaethje], had an amazing fight with Dustin [Poirier], then he fought [Charles] Oliveira again, so then he knocked out [Tony] Ferguson, knocked out Dan Hooker. Those are good."

'Iron's' knockout of Dan Hooker was his most impressive UFC win to date, and Pimblett will have to be mindful of his chin.

"Hooker was a good win. Ferguson was already [declining], but he's still a legend of the sport. But all of those fights were great and he's an entertainer. And you know you're probably getting punched in the face by Michael when you fight him. So, there's a really good chance that he could hurt you and finish you. So, I think yeah, Mike could definitely win and I'm sure he's probably favored to win."

Check out Jared Gordon's thoughts on Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler:

Pimblett often fights with his chin completely exposed and lacking any proper head movement, but he is remarkably tough. However, the level of competition he'll find in Chandler will be unlike anything he's ever faced.

Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler have an opponent in common

While Paddy Pimblett has been slow-rolled up the lightweight rankings, he and Michael Chandler do have an opponent in common. Both men have faced ex-interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. The only difference is the manner in which they beat him.

Check out Paddy Pimblett dropping Tony Ferguson:

Pimblett took Ferguson to a unanimous decision in the latter's penultimate UFC fight at UFC 296. Meanwhile, Chandler knocked him out cold with a front kick in round two after losing round one at UFC 274.

