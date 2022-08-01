"That Mexican is a little animal" - Conor McGregor sheds praise onto Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for their exciting title fight at UFC 277

Conor McGregor has praised new interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno after his stunning victory over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 on Saturday.

In an audio tweet, the Irishman was delighted with Moreno's performance, referring to him as a "little animal":

"Great fight last night. That Mexican is a little animal, so was the little New Zealander [Kai-Kara France] also. Two different people and it was great to really watch that bout and the little Mexican sombrero, you got to give it to him. Campeon. Numero Uno. I see what the ref was at - it was a little rush of blood but no harm done. No loser in that bout."

Moreno reigned supreme with a third-round TKO courtesy of a body kick that sent his opponent to the mat. The Mexican capitalized on the opportunity to earn a stunning win, which was later announced as the Fight of the Night.

Moreno's win was interrupted by flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who entered the octagon for a face-off with the Mexican. The duo have shared an intense rivalry in the past, fighting each other thrice, but are now set to be part of the UFC's first-ever quadrilogy bout. 'Deus da Guerra' won the title back earlier this year, beating Moreno at UFC 270 back in January.

Watch Figueiredo react to Moreno’s win vs. Kara-France on ESPN MMA below:

Dana White reveals next potential opponent for Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White is eagerly awaiting Conor McGregor's return after his leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In a TMZ Sports interview in June, Dana White named Michael Chandler as a possible opponent for the Irishman, with Chandler even calling out 'Notorious.' White said:

"I really like [Michael] Chandler vs. Conor [McGregor] after Chandler's last fight. There's plenty of fights to make. I don't know if that's the one but we'll see what the landscape looks like when Conor comes back."

Conor McGregor is slated to return by the end of this year or early 2023. The 34-year-old has proven his mettle throughout his career inside the octagon, becoming one of the icons of the sport. With his name alone guaranteeing a successful event, McGregor will not be short of people calling him out.

The lightweight division boasts some of the best names in the UFC. So, McGregor is certain to have his work cut out no matter who comes next in his path.

Watch Dana White talk to TMZ Sports below:

