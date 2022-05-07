Conor McGregor showers Dee Devlin with surprise gifts - "Dolce and Gabbana are here"

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is also a family man who loves spending his hard-earned money on those closest to him. The Irishman recently showered his long-term girlfriend Dee Devlin with surprise presents from Dolce & Gabbana.

McGregor shared a series of pictures of Devlin with gift boxes from Dolce & Gabbana. The Irish star also shared a special message for the mother of his children which read:

"Morning baby, dolce and gabbana are here, and your coffee is on the way. Let’s have the most wonderful day."

McGregor has never been one to hold back on lavishing his girlfriend with expensive gifts. The Irishman has showered Devlin with several flashy presents ever since they have been together.

McGregor and Devlin have been in a relationship since 2008. This was even before the Irishman made it to the UFC. Devlin has supported McGregor throughout his UFC journey and the pair have been blessed with two children.

Michael Chandler willing to welcome Conor McGregor in his UFC comeback

Michael Chandler has called out Conor McGregor on several occasions since joining the UFC ranks in January 2021. It appears that a clash with the Irish star is still at the top of his list.

Appearing on TMZ Sports, the former Bellator champion pointed out the recent rough patch McGregor has had in his UFC career and insisted that the Irish star face him to get into the title picture. Here's what Chandler said:

"There's not an MMA fan, combat sports fan, TMZ Sports fan that doesn't want to see me fight Charles Oliveira again or Justin Gaethje again. And if the UFC does have a momentary lapse of judgment and gives the title shot to someone else, Conor's got to beat somebody when he comes back to make himself into relevant status, so Conor or some big fights, we'll see."

Watch Michael Chander's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

While Michael Chandler hopes to take on Conor McGregor eventually, he is scheduled to take on No.7-ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 this weekend.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is in the final stages of his recovery from a broken leg and has recently resumed boxing training. McGregor is expected to return to the UFC this autumn.

