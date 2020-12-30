Conor McGregor shows off his hulking new physique in Instagram post

Conor McGregor has received praise for his recent form ahead of the bout with Dustin Poirier in UFC 257. The former UFC double-champion, who has been training hard for the fight, seems to be in excellent physical shape.

In a recent picture posted on his social media, 'The Notorious' displayed his muscles while flexing a weightlifting bar. McGregor's fight with Poirier is one of the most anticipated UFC matchups for 2021.

"Don't just set the bar. Put it through the roof!"

Many of McGregor's training partners have said that the former champion looks like he's reached another level, both physically and mentally. In the build-up for the fight in UFC 257, McGregor went with his team to do a training camp in Portugal.

Judging by the people that McGregor brought with him to the Algarve region, we can assume that 'The Notorious' has trained various fighting styles ahead of his comeback against Poirier.

Nice little punch drill for you guys.

On the FAST house, from two meso cycles ago. Happy Saturday night ❤️ @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/butEY2dZCn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 29, 2020

The first time McGregor and Poirier faced each other in the octagon was back in 2014 when the Irishman sent 'The Diamond' to the canvas in just under two minutes after a sequence of potent punches to Poirier's head.

Conor McGregor versus Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight title?

The more it seems like reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will not return from his retirement, the more the idea that the division needs a new champion increases.

Nurmagomedov himself was one to endorse the opinion. In a recent interview with Match TV in Russia, the retired champion said that the winner of the bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier should have a title fight next.

The unbeaten champion also revealed that the UFC is continuously trying to persuade him to return to the octagon, at least for one more fight. Still, Nurmagomedov reassured fans that he has no intentions of doing so because no fighter is interesting for him right now.

Although UFC president Dana White has already said that McGregor versus Poirier will not be for the interim UFC lightweight championship, the evaluation that the bout will at least decide the next weight class' contender has grown.

Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira is another in the lightweight division expressing his desire to face the UFC 257 main event winner in a title fight.

Oliveira improved his chances by a fair amount when he defeated Tony Ferguson in UFC 256 with a dominant performance. After the fight he asked Dana White for the title shot and said he would be ready, waiting.

Who should fight for the UFC lightweight championship? Sound off in the comments.