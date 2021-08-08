Conor McGregor shows his respect for Jose Aldo after outstanding performance at UFC 265

Conor McGregor took to Twitter shortly after Jose Aldo recorded a stupefying win over Pedro Munhoz in a bid to congratulate his former foe upon his triumph.

Jose Aldo is a real legend. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2021

Conor McGregor famously became the man to end Jose Aldo's featherweight reign that lasted nearly a decade. Both men have pursued very different trajectories since then. McGregor went on to become the first simultaneous two-division champion, while Aldo eventually made his way to the bantamweight division.

Once regarded as the most dominant presence in the UFC, Jose Aldo proved why he occupies the No.6 rank in the bantamweight division. Coming off of a series of setbacks that sapped his momentum, Jose Aldo staked his claim to fight for the title somewhere down the line.

How Jose Aldo may find his way back to the top

In his quest for gold, Jose Aldo put on an absolute masterclass and chipped away at Pedro Munhoz over the course of three rounds. Aldo's seemingly ageless feet were perennially quick during the fight and made him a hard target to nail down.

Although Munhoz started the fight strong, coming on as the aggressor, Aldo's defense was impenetrable. What's more, the 34-year-old offloaded a few shots of his own.

JOSE ALDO, ladies and gentlemen! We're watching a living legend at work here! 👏 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/HDiKmenr6H — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

Digging at his head and body with his strong jabs, Jose Aldo came back stronger after his head coach offered him some advice. Munhoz had no response for Aldo's striking and accuracy as he was thoroughly outboxed by the veteran towards the end of their scrap. Any designs that Munhoz had at the title have seemingly been dashed for the near future.

Ahead of his fight against Marlon Vera, Jose Aldo was coming off of three consecutive losses at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski, Marlon Moraes, and Petr Yan. However, his triumph against Chito Vera kickstarted the winds of change that carried him past his next win.

Looking like his younger self, at this age, it seems impossible for Jose Aldo to get any better than he is. However, he is seemingly on the up and up, thirsting for an opportunity to make his way to the top yet again. While his comeback may seem unlikely, stranger things have happened in the sport of MMA.

