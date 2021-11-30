"Dustin ate everything" - Conor McGregor slams Dustin Poirier in series of tweets after fan praised 'The Diamond' for checking the Irishman's kicks at UFC 264

Conor McGregor insisted that Dustin Poirier defended poorly against his kicks before he suffered an injury in the main event of UFC 264.

A Twitter user recently posed a question about Jose Aldo's standing among the best defensive fighters in the UFC. Another user mentioned Poirier as a great defensive fighter, giving credit to 'The Diamond' for his performance against McGregor in July.

MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 @MartialMind1 When's the last time you saw a man "check" a turning side kick to the body? 😂



I'd love to know where Aldo ranks in terms of "Blocking". Not just defense overall, but his ability to block. It's gotta be among the absolute best in MMA. When's the last time you saw a man "check" a turning side kick to the body? 😂I'd love to know where Aldo ranks in terms of "Blocking". Not just defense overall, but his ability to block. It's gotta be among the absolute best in MMA. https://t.co/2nb6tCxCBe

At this point, McGregor surprisingly barged into the conversation and provided photo-evidence that Poirier didn't check his kicks successfully. In a now-deleted set of tweets, 'The Notorious' Irishman sarcastically stated:

"Ye mate, him getting his leg volleyed inward over and over was an awesome job of deflecting. So similar to Aldo's clean step back check of a spinning kick attack. Lol. Good one."

UFC superstar Conor McGregor's deleted tweet

Another cybernaut replied to McGregor, saying Poirier defended well against the former two-division champ's spinning kicks. Not one to back down, McGregor provided proof that he successfully landed spinning back kicks on Poirier as well.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor's now-deleted tweet (Screenshot from Twitter)

Just for good measure, McGregor dropped another image of himself landing a spinning back kick against Poirier. This time, McGregor posted a different angle of the photo and wrote:

"Heels dug right in. Leave it out. It's non comparison to Aldo's masterful check of a a spin attack. Dustin done nothing in this bout not a thing. Ate everything."

UFC superstar Conor McGregor's now-deleted tweet

Conor McGregor gives an update on his recovery

For the first time, Conor McGregor has given fans some insight into the timetable for his return to the octagon. According to the Irish megastar, "a return will be imminent" as he's set to participate in full mixed martial arts sparring by next April.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Chewy @Chewy9991 @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/Chewy9991/stat… I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/Chewy9991/stat…

McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh also stated that the Irishman is now ready to take on combat sports training as he prepares for an eventual return to action. During an interviewon Submission Radio, the Straight Blast Gym patriarch said:

"He's doing a lot of strength training at the moment. The guy's jacked, I think he's going back as a middleweight. But he'll be back on the mats with me shortly. We'll start off with combat sports training again."

Catch John Kavanagh's full appearance on Submission Radio below:

