Conor McGregor slams "hollow" influencer boxing trend, warns aspiring athletes against becoming "YouTube fighters"

Conor McGregor is not a fan of social media influencers and YouTubers transitioning to boxing.

The past few years have seen an uptick in the number of internet personalities who have made their professional boxing debut. In a recent interview with James Corden on his show This Life of Mine, McGregor criticized the effect of the influencer influx into boxing and advised up-and-coming athletes to have loftier ambitions than being "YouTuber fighters."

"For me, it does set a bad precedent in the industry. Because what you’ve got now is, and I would say this to the young athletes coming up, men and women: Don't aspire to be one of these YouTuber fighters. Aspire for world titles. Aspire for [the Olympics]. That is how you etch your name in history."

McGregor did not dismiss the commercial appeal of influencer fights but stressed the importance of competing.

"Doing these little smash and grab fights, you might get a few likes, but there's nothing substantial to it. It's hollow. It can be profitable, but it's hollow. And I'm noticing a trend in young fighters coming up that are not even interested in competing in the amateur scene or rising up to win a national title... You need the gold on the waist. You need to etch your name on the belt." [h/t SiriusXM]

Jake Paul, his older brother Logan Paul, and KSI are the most prominent YouTubers who have transitioned to boxing. The younger Paul has recently made public his intention to compete for a title and seek out tougher opponents.

Check out Conor McGregor's full comments in the post below:

When will Conor McGregor return to the UFC octagon?

Conor McGregor has been out of action since 2021, following two back-to-back losses at the hands of Dustin Poirier and a leg injury.

He was slated to return to action last year after featuring in 'The Ultimate Fighter' and was seemingly set to take on Michael Chandler, his opposing coach. However, various controversies involving McGregor's absence from the USADA drug testing pool caused complications, and the matchup did not materialize.

However, at the turn of the year, McGregor announced he will fight Chandler this year at International Fight Week in June.

There is still no confirmation from the UFC regarding the return of 'The Notorious', who also recently embarked on his Hollywood journey by starring in the 'Road House' remake.

