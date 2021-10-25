Watch: When SNL parodied Conor McGregor ahead of Floyd Mayweather megafight 

Conor McGregor accumulated worldwide recognition after his super-fight with Floyd Mayweather.

The former UFC lightweight champion convinced his fan base that he was going to be the first to beat Floyd Mayweather inside the ring.

Saturday Night Live, more commonly known as SNL, parodied Conor McGregor's press tour antics leading up to the fight.

The sketch comedy show mimicking McGregor was the ideal example of the Irishman's reach to a new, global audience. The impersonator was seen wearing a Gucci 'Mink' coat as worn by Conor McGregor during the UFC 205 press conference. The act also reflected that 'The Notorious' had become a household name.

Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a crossover bout on August 26, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was promoted by Showtime Sports and the UFC. It generated humongous revenue, including around $55 million purely from ticket sales.

Conor McGregor also earned a guaranteed purse of $30 million, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. However, the rumored overall payout for McGregor was over $100 million.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather secured a TKO victory in the 10th round against Conor McGregor, keeping his undefeated record intact and moving to 50-0.

Floyd Mayweather spoke about a rematch with Conor McGregor; said the bout would be 'easy'

Floyd Mayweather recently spoke about a rematch with Conor McGregor.

While preparing for his exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul, the self-proclaimed 'TBE' stated that he would welcome the possibility of a rematch with the Irish mega-star. He labeled the fight 'easy.'

During an interview with Showtime, Floyd Mayweather said the rematch 'is possible' and it would be an easy night for the legendary boxer.

