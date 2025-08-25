Conor McGregor and soccer legend David Beckham reportedly flaunt time pieces worth $370,000 during link up, fans react: "Legendary"

  • home icon
By Swagat Kumar Jena
Published Aug 25, 2025 08:58 GMT
Fans react to Conor McGregor (left) and David Beckham
Fans react to Conor McGregor (left) and David Beckham's (right) watches. [Images courtesy: @thenotoriousmma and @davidbeckham on Instagram]

Netizens have taken notice of Conor McGregor's link up with David Beckham, and the two were seen sporting luxury watches reportedly worth $370,000. While some expressed admiration, others were not particularly fond of the artificial materials worn by the two sports celebrities.

McGregor was enjoying on his yacht in Italy, where he met Beckham, who was spending time with his wife and children. An Instagram account named @vertigo1983 recently revealed that the Irishman was wearing an IWC Portugieser Hand-Wound Tourbillon Day & Night, which costs around $100K. Meanwhile, the former Manchester United star donned a discontinued 18k yellow gold Rolex Daytona reportedly worth $270K. It captioned the post:

''Legendary come together. Side by side former football player @DavidBeckham with the great Irish fighter @thenotoriousmma. David Beckham wears the discontinued out-of-catalogue 18k yellow gold @rolex Daytona...Mr McGregor wears his incredible @iwcwatches Portugieser Hand-wound Tourbillon Day & Night in 18k Armor...Armor Gold is harder and more wear-resistant than traditional red gold.''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Legendary''

Another stated:

''I like Conor's watch more. More luxurious design''

Other fans wrote:

''Who gives a damn''
''Why do you feel we need to know the price of the watches? The purpose of the watch is to tell time and even a few dollars bucks would do that. Stop worshiping worldly treasures''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @vertigo1983 on Instagram]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @vertigo1983 on Instagram]

Ex-UFC fighter claims Conor McGregor is afraid to face him

Ahead of his boxing debut against Salt Papi on Aug. 30 at the AO Arena in Manchester, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson spoke to Dublin Live and offered his thoughts on a failed matchup with Conor McGregor.

Ferguson said he had too much intel about McGregor's training regime, which alarmed the Irishman's camp:

''You know, [McGregor] was too busy lifting s*** up with his c**k, and Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is too busy stuffing his face with tiramisu and s***. So, I mean, like their guys and their family and their managers were smart enough to be able to be like, 'You don't want to fight this guy'... If it does come into fruition, yes, I will turn it up and I will f***ing hire everybody that I used to when we were getting back, because I got the full dossier. I got paperwork on paperwork on how these guys were training, what they were doing and at that time why they were doing it. And it scared the f*** out of them. They wanted nothing to do with me.''
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

