Tony Ferguson fires back at Conor McGregor's threats: “Remember when you used to work for me”

Tony Ferguson fired back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman issued a warning to him over social media.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to put the former interim lightweight champion on notice that he hasn't forgotten about all the things he said about him in the past and intends to seek revenge. He commented on one of 'El Cucuy's tweets and issued his warning, writing:

"I’m gonna end you and badly. I’ve not forgot."

The former TUF winner didn't let the former two-division UFC champion get off easy as he responded with a message of his own. Tony Ferguson claimed that McGregor worked for him and then concluded his response by suggesting that the Irishman sign a contract and fight him if he's seeking revenge.

He wrote:

"Ahh There’s My Bi*ch,.. Took A Few To Get Your Attention Ehh??! Remember When You Used To Work For Me & I Fired Your A** For Not Doing Your Job. When your done signing your legal issues, sign on the dotted line [email protected] @danawhite #TUFChamp"

Check their interactions below:

Expand Tweet

It appears as though Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still the plan for the UFC. But Tony Ferguson could make things interesting should he snap his losing skid with an impressive win.

Tony Ferguson opens up about his career and intends to continue fighting

Tony Ferguson hasn't had the best of luck in the octagon as of late as his recent loss to Bobby Green extended his losing skid to six consecutive losses.

The former TUF winner took to Twitter and opened up about his recent struggles inside the octagon and noted that he believes that he still has work to do. He mentioned that he isn't retiring and intends to continue fighting, writing:

"7.) Created Boundaries Between Those Who Are Bad For Me...8.) Structured Myself So I Don’t Make The Same Mistakes...9.) No I’m Not Retiring & F**k Those Who Think I Should...10.) I Have Work To Do & I’m One Pissed Off MF...-Champ...-CSO-"

Expand Tweet