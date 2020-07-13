Conor McGregor sparks another war of words with Nate Diaz

Looks like Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are once again on the verge of another war of words.

The Irishman has taken a shot at Diaz following the latter's UFC 251 related tweet.

McGregor vs Diaz 3?

Conor McGregor has once again taken a shot at one of his biggest rivals in the fight game, Nate Diaz. Fight fans, UFC fans in general, are no strangers to the rivalry between McGregor and Diaz and by the looks of it, the two men could possibly be on the verge of another social media war.

In the aftermath of the UFC 251 pay-per-view, Nate Diaz took to Twitter and praised Rose Namajunas and Max Holloway for their incredible performances at UFC 251, despite Holloway being unable to secure the win and regain the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Shoutout to Rose and Max they robbed max tho but 💯 to the real fighters out there 💯👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 12, 2020

Responding to Diaz's tweet was non-other than Conor McGregor, the Irishman took to Twitter and replied to Diaz by writing the following:

"Shut your bi***a** up"

You can check out now-deleted McGregor's explicit response to Diaz at this link.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz first-squared off at UFC 196 when the latter stunned the Mixed Martial Arts world and forced the Irishman to tap out in the second round to a rear-naked choke.

The rematch took place at UFC 202 with McGregor and Diaz going the distance in an absolute classic. However, it was the Irishman who eventually secured the win in a five-round thriller and avenging his loss to the Stockton slugger.

Will we witness Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3?

As of now, the chances of a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz seems unlikely, with the former UFC Double Champion having announced his retirement from the fight game.

Diaz was also last seen in action at UFC 244 when he lost to Jorge Masvidal and it remains to be seen if he will return to Octagon action or not. Nevertheless, as of now, Diaz vs McGregor 3 isn't happening anytime soon but if you do wish to enjoy some hard-hitting action, there are still three fight cards left for Fight Island.