Conor McGregor sparks a potential UFC return with just one single tweet

It wasn't too long until Conor McGregor once again announced his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, amid UFC 250, to be specific. However, it now looks like 'The Notorious One' has once again sparked a potential return to the fight game and all it took him was just one tweet.

Earlier in the year, Conor McGregor made his return to Octagon competition at UFC 246 when he put away Donald Cerrone comprehensively in the first round of their main event fight. While McGregor promised to treat his return in comparison to a "season", the former UFC Champ-Champ has been away from Octagon competition for six months now.

In recent interviews, Conor McGregor did claim that the fight game doesn't excite him anymore, thus that being the reason for him to call it a day. But judging by one of his recent tweets, the Irishman has seemingly accepted a challenge but the only problem that remains is, we do not know to what or whom Conor McGregor is responding to.

Here is what Conor McGregor tweeted out:

I accept! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2020

It is still unknown what Conor McGregor's two-worded tweet means, however, a sane person would tell you that it could only indicate towards him accepting a callout. But, the question remains...

Who is Conor McGregor responding to?

Interestingly enough, Conor McGregor was recently called out by UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who revealed an interesting story on Twitter, claiming that he flew out to Ireland a few years back in order to beat up the Irishman.

On the other hand, Conor McGregor has also had his fair share of issues with Floyd Mayweather. Yes, that rivalry is still going on, especially after McGregor posted an iconic image of himself and 'Money' Mayweather.

Lastly, McGregor was also put on notice by Lightweight sensation Tony Ferguson, who was defeated in his last fight at UFC 249 but remains confident of a solid comeback in the UFC.