Conor McGregor has found himself in a feud with Matt Brown ahead of his return to The Ultimate Fighter later tonight. The former double champ, who will coach opposite Michael Chandler on season 31 of the show, responded to comments from 'The Immortal' by alleging that he is a drug addict.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter on Tuesday, stating in a since-deleted post:

"Matt Brown, heroin addict."

Check out a screenshot of Conor McGregor's deleted tweet below:

Conor McGregor's tweet on Matt Brown

Brown has not been shy about his previous drug usage, telling MMA Underground that his nickname derived from a near-death experience after overdosing on heroin. He stated:

"I came really close to dying. I overdosed on heroin. They said I was clinically dead for over a minute. I was in that mindset that there was nothing else to do. I could get drunk everyday and I'll still be here, or I could go to college and I'll still be here."

He continued:

"Overdosing was one of the best things to happen to me. When that happened it woke me up and I was like, 'man, I got to do something'. My friends were like, 'man, you are f**king immortal, huh? and I thought, 'If I could beat all of that stuff, I could beat anything.'"

Brown no longer uses drugs and has gone on to tie the UFC record for most career knockouts. McGregor had previously stated that he would break the record.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age.

I’m getting this record. Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.

Why did Conor McGregor target Matt Brown?

Conor McGregor's comments on Matt Brown were due to the latter's prediction for the former double champ's upcoming bout with Michael Chandler. Speaking on his podcast, The Fighter vs. The Writer, 'The Immortal' stated:

"In his prime, I would pick him to beat Michael Chandler. I'm not sure Conor is actually in his prime anymore. I think he's going to want to be out there. He wants his name in the news. He's addicted to that, people loving him and the ego, and I think he likes getting in there and fighting. But whether he wins or loses, I don't see him in the top-five ever again, personally."

Check out Matt Brown's comments on Conor McGregor below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/BrownMcGregor Can Conor McGregor be a top 5 fighter again? Can Conor McGregor be a top 5 fighter again?📰 bit.ly/BrownMcGregor https://t.co/QswbMI9ZwI

Brown added that even if McGregor beats Chandler, he does not consider him deserving of the ranking. He alleged that 'The Notorious' lost his focus somewhere along the line.

Poll : 0 votes