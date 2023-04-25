Conor McGregor spoke with former TUF rival Urijah Faber about current season - Here's what went down

Conor McGregor got in touch with former TUF rival Urijah Faber about the upcoming season. 'The Notorious' is set to return to the UFC as a coach for the upcoming TUF season against Michael Chandler.

While the filming of the show is complete, it is set to start airing later this year. It's worth noting that this will be the second time we're going to see McGregor as a coach on the show. Prior to this, 'The Notorious' coached the TUF season 22 against Urijah Faber.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Urijah Faber revealed that Conor McGregor got in touch with him to speak about TUF season 31. While suggesting that McGregor intended on using the show as a training camp for his fight against Michael Chandler, Faber said:

"Had a few interactions with him [Conor McGregor] and he said this Ultimate Fighter season was going to be a whole different animal because he was going to use it for his training camp and he's going to be dialed in and it's a whole new him and you know, I believe he believes that so, you know? The guy's a manifest machine he can make things happen and I think we'll see him back."

Conor McGregor TUF opponent Michael Chandler speaks about fighting 'The Notorious'

Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the UFC will come against Michael Chandler later this year. In what will be the biggest fight of his career, the No.5-ranked lightweight has accepted all of the demands given by the double champ ahead of their bout.

While talking about the same during an interview with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife, Michael Chandler said this about fighting McGregor:

"You can't listen to people on social media. At some point, we're just competitors and we want to compete. I could care less if I had to somehow make 145 or I went all the way up to 185. At some point, this is the fight that I want, it's a fight that he wants, it's a fight that I think the world wants so any venue, any weight class, whenever."

Michael Chandler went on to suggest that "the stage does not get any bigger" than fighting McGregor and said:

"It's not because I want the fight by any means because obviously people could talk about the red panty night and they talk about, 'He'll do whatever, he's thirsty' and blah, blah, blah.' It's like, no, I want battlegrounds of epic proportions. The lights don't get any brighter and the stage does not get any bigger than fighting Conor McGregor."

