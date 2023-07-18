Conor McGregor-starred TUF 31 drastically loses views every week: REPORT

It appears as though the new Conor McGregor-starred season of The Ultimate Fighter hasn't been the ratings hit on ESPN that the UFC likley anticipated.

According to a report by Jed I. Goodman, TUF 31 continues to lose viewers each week, which isn't a great sign because it is airing on the sports network's main channel. Based on the analytics included in the tweet, episode #4 did well, but they unsuccessful in retaining the viewership for the two episodes that followed.

Goodman tweeted:

"#TUF31 Episode 7 on ESPN averaged 174K viewers (0.07 in the 18-49 demo)...Ep 6: 204K (0.06)...Ep 5: 254K (0.10)...Ep 4: 486K (0.13)...Ep 3: 222K (0.07)...Ep 2: 274K (0.11)...Ep 1: 294K (0.14)" [@jedigoodman - Twitter]

The last season on FS1:



TUF 28 Ep 7: 128K (0.05)



It's important to also note that the TUF 31 has very little competition on Tuesday nights, especially considering the NHL's Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals concluded last month. Goodman also included the viewership for episode #7 of TUF 22 on FS1, which saw 'The Notorious' coaching opposite Urijah Faber, writing:

"The last time Conor McGregor coached (also on FS1): TUF 22 Ep 7: 379K (0.20)" [@jedigoodman - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see whether the viewership of this current season featuring McGregor, who is their biggest star, will lead to the UFC experimenting with new formats for the show in future seasons.

Conor McGregor weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight championship bout between Stipe Miocic and champion Jon Jones.

While speaking with Adam's Apple, the former two-divsion UFC champion shared his thoughts on the heavyweight clash being made official as the headliner for UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. He mentioned that it's an intriguing bout and isn't counting the former champion out because of his legacy in the sport, saying:

"Great heavyweight bout. Jon [Jones] proved his worth in the heavyweight division. Stipe [Miocic], they say is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. I'm interested to see how that will go. Has he [Miocic] been training as well? He's got some things that could trouble Jon and Jon's Jon, so I'm excited to see it." [2:38 - 2:54]