Conor McGregor states he is open to coach in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter 

Conor McGregor revealed that he was offered a coach position on the previous edition of The Ultimate Fighter and is ready to take up the offer next time. In fact, he was up for it the last time as well. However, Conor McGregor said that he is not sure if Khabib Nurmagomedov was up for it as well.

In a recent virtual interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor was asked if the rumor was true that both of them were offered to coach at TUF and to fight at the end of the season. Conor McGregor said he was offered and very much interested in the proposal, but was "skeptical" about Khabib's team agreeing. However, now that TUF is about to return once again, he would be up for coaching.

"Dana had said something to me. I don’t think that he was going to be up for it, I would have been up for it no problem. I know The Ultimate Fighter is about to take place soon. I’d be up to coaching on that also. To showcase a different version of me from a coaching standpoint would be an interesting journey and I’d like to do it. We’ll see what happens. Dana did mention it to me, but I was skeptical of the other side’s agreement to it. You know they don’t want that Ariel, let’s be real." Said Conor.

ICYMI: The Ultimate Fighter returns in 2021!



Who do you want to see as the coaches? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Dcpol7LDoW — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2020

Despite Conor McGregor's claims, Dana White had actually revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was on board with coaching at TUF against The Irishman's team. What caused the whole thing to be tossed out was apparently Conor McGregor himself. McGregor releasing private conversations between him and Dana White enraged both Nurmagomedov and the UFC president, leading to the plan being scrapped.

Conor McGregor: I have so much admiration for the coaches

Conor McGregor revealed that he has a newfound admiration and respect for the coaches, especially those who are associated with Dustin Poirier's Good Fight Foundation and helping youth with a chance at a better life. Conor McGregor is about to make a donation of $500,000 to the charity on the occasion of their rematch at UFC 257.

Ariel Helwani had asked Conor McGregor about the mutually respectful buildup to the fight with zero trash talk, which is quite the contrast to the last they they met. Conor cited maturity as one of the main reasons, and the other being his changing ideals about philanthropic work.

"As I am getting older, I have so much admiration for the coaches, and the trainers, and the teachers. Because if you think about it, it's all voluntary work. They dedicate their time to help train the youth and guide the youth, and I have so much admiration for that. Growing up, I'd never really think of coaches in that way, but people are actually taking time. They have got their own families, their own things. But here they are dedicating their time to help coach and train the youth and give them an outlet - a much-needed outlet, especially in this day and age. So I wanna go back and support that. I'm gonna support people to support people."