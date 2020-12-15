Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has helped SBG Portarlington Gym, one of the branches of the iconic SBG academy, from closing down permanently. SBG Portarlington was bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and was on the verge of a permanent closure.

However, McGregor came to the rescue and assisted the Irish gym to help it continue operations.

SBG Portarlington's head coach and co-owner, Phil Mulpeter had taken to Facebook to announce the closure of the gym before McGregor stepped in to halt the shutdown.

Mulpeter left an emotional message on the gym's Facebook page, asserting that it was tough for them to deal with the COVID-19 implications, and that they were forced to close the gym down. He also thanked the gym's staff and the coaches, while remaining hopeful of rebuilding the gym once the vaccine is available.

"Tonight, we close our doors in the gym for the last time. Unfortunately, we are forced to shut our gym down. To say I'm heartbroken is an understatement. The Covid pandemic has been tough on us all and we can no longer keep the gym going. Due to mounting rent bills during lockdowns we just can't sustain," read Portarlington gym's post.

After McGregor intervened, the gym announced on an Instagram post that they will indeed continue functioning, following which the Irish superstar commented:

"Let’s go SBG Portarlington!”

SBG Portarlington gym is one of the branches of the famous MMA academy, SBG Ireland.

Conor McGregor set to return at UFC 257

Conor McGregor will be making his highly-awaited return to the octagon on January 23 2021, against Dustin Poirier. 'The Notorious' last fought Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020. McGregor won the fight via TKO in the first round.

Poirier, on the other hand, got back into the win column following his devastating loss to Khabib Nurmagomdov. 'The Diamond' put on an excellent performance against Dan Hooker back in June 2020, which earned him a hard fought victory.

Although the lightweight title is not on the line, the McGregor vs. Poirier bout is likely to shape the future of the UFC lightweight division, given that Nurmagomedov has announced his retirement from the sport.