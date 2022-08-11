Conor McGregor's doping record: Has the Irishman ever failed a USADA drugs test?

Conor McGregor has never publicly failed a USADA drugs test, despite questions being raised within the MMA community in the past. Last month, it was revealed that the Irishman was absent from the USADA testing pool, which isn't too surprising given the extended time-off he's had from the UFC.
'The Notorious' has previously been accused of taking steroids by Jorge Masvidal, with 'Gamebred' telling ESPN Deportes that McGregor was using banned substances to put on muscle for his potential next bout:
"I [Masvidal] have a little size, although now he [McGregor] is puncturing and putting steroids and all kinds of things, but he is still a little boy."
Watch McGregor being USADA tested here:
Masvidal has been keen to face McGregor for a while, so some of the things the UFC fighter said about the Irishman could have been trying to build hype for a potential bout. However, with McGregor having a clean USADA record since joining the UFC, it's unlikely that the Irishman will be caught cheating anytime soon.
In 2019, Conor McGregor was the most tested fighter in the UFC, topping the charts above the likes of Daniel Cormier, Rafael dos Anjos and Holly Holm. The Irishman was tested 49 times, including 11 samples during his boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather.
A year later, 'The Notorious' received a surprise visit from USADA while touring on his luxury yacht. McGregor was seemingly more than happy to allow the testing pool to take samples, despite the Irishman claiming to be retired:
"What’s going on here @ufc ? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I’ve retired guys! But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!"
Fans left unimpressed after Conor McGregor's recent comeback talk
Despite previously claiming to be retired and also no longer in the USADA testing pool, it's still unknown when Conor McGregor will be returning to combat sports. A rematch against Floyd Mayweather currently looks like the most likely option. The Irishman is still under contract with the UFC, but recent rumors have suggested that a second fight with 'Money' is close.
However, the Irishman recently hinted once again at a comeback with a montage of old footage on Twitter. The highlight-reel didn't go down well with the fans, with many of them mocking the former two-weight UFC champion on social media.
It's no secret that Conor McGregor has struggled to beat high-level opponents in the UFC in recent years. He is currently on a two-fight skid in the organization after losing to Dustin Poirier in back-to-back bouts. His fanbase are probably hoping for more action than words, hence their frustration with the Irishman's post.